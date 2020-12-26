Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on Saturday will release the Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2020 mop-up round merit list on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The results are scheduled to be declared at 8 pm.

The seat matrix will be updated on Monday. The proposed date of offline counselling for the mop-up round is from December 28 to 29.

The mop-up round is meant to fill vacant seats in government and private-run medical and dental colleges of Bihar after admission on the basis of UGMAC-2020 online second round counselling.

Bihar NEET Counselling or UGMAC 2020 merit list was released on November 17. The rank card was also released on the website.

Moreover, the seat matrix or seat distribution under state quota (Bihar) of different government and private medical/dental/B.V.Sc college was also released.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of medical, engineering and agricultural streams in the institutions of Bihar along with handling the admission process for various professional courses.

Here is the direct link to Bihar UGMAC 2020 mop-up round counselling latest notification