The Bar Council of India has released the All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XV exam on its official website allindiabarexamination.com. The exam is slated to be held on January 24.

Candidates will require to enter their registration number and date of birth to download the hall ticket.

According to news agency PTI, the exam was deferred several times in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. It will be held in 140 centres across 50 cities of the country.

“There will be no change of date of All India Bar Exam-XV any more,” a press release by the council earlier read.

It added: “It is to be noted that the last date for online registration for All India Bar Exam-XV was December 19, 2020 for which the examination is to be held on January 24, 2021.”

How to download All India Bar Exam XV admit card