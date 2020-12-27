The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will begin the document verification process of eligible candidates of Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE) 2018 from Sunday onwards. The verification process will be carried out by the concerned Regional Offices of the Commission.

Region-wise specific schedules will be uploaded by the Regional Offices separately, SSC said in a notification on its official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates are advised to visit the websites of their Regional Offices of the Commission from time to time for related updates.

The SSC CGLE 2018 skill test was conducted on December 18 and 19 across the country. The skill test was based on the result of Tier III of CGLE-2018 declared on September 30.

Over 50,000 candidates were eligible to appear for the Tier III exam of which 41,803 candidates appeared. The results were delayed due to the COVID-19 situation.

A total number of 1,408 candidates cleared the Tier III exam for Assistant Audit Officer (A.A.O), 2,546 for Junior Statistical Officer (J.S.O), and 15,084 for CPT post.