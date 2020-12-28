Staff Selection Committee (SSC) has released the Phase-VIII/2020/selection posts examination answer keys on its official website ssc.nic.in.

The examination for various categories of posts of three levels of EQ i.e. matriculation level, higher secondary (10+2) level and graduation and above level was held on November 6, 9 and 10, and on December 14 (for candidates in Bihar).

Candidates will require their user id and password to have access to the answer keys.

Candidates can raise their objections, if any, till 6 pm on December 31 with an online payment of Rs 100 per answer/question challenged.

“The candidates may take a print-out of their respective Response Sheets as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit,” an official notification released on Sunday read.

These exams were scheduled to be conducted from March to June 2020 but were later conducted in the months of October and November.

Here is the direct link to SSC Phase-VIII/2020/selection posts exam tentative answer keys