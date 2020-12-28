The Maharashtra government has announced to fill 12,000 posts of police constables and the orders to recruit 5,295 is likely to be issued soon.

“A total of 12,000 posts of police constables will be filled in the state police. 5,295 such posts will be filled in the first phase very soon. Necessary orders will be issued to unit commanders,” state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was quoted as saying in Nagpur on Sunday by news agency PTI.

Besides this, the MLA from Katol constituency in Nagpur district said that the crime graph in Nagpur city had reduced to a great extent when compared to last year.

Referring to the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) 2019 data which showed a high crime rate in Nagpur per one lakh population, he said: “However, the NCRB had based its data taking into consideration the population of 25 lakh, but the population exceeds 30 lakh if (areas under) police stations from rural Nagpur are counted.”

Likewise, the number of rape cases stood at 152 compared to 163 such cases last year, he added.

Deshmukh added that a horse-mounted police unit would be set up in Nagpur on the lines of the Mumbai Police. He police personnel will be given body cameras.

When asked when more than 11,000 inmates of various jails in the state who are currently on parole will be sent back to jails, Deshmukh said the threat of coronavirus is not over yet.