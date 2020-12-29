Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the notification for its State Service Exam 2020 or rajya seva pariksha and State Forest Service Exam or rajya van seva pariksha on its official website mppsc.nic.in. While the State Service Exam will be conducted for recruitment for 235 vacancies, the State Forest Service Exam will be held for 111 vacancies.

According to the notification, all interested candidates can register for the same from January 11 at 12 pm onwards.

The last day to submit the application is February 10.

Candidates will be allowed to make changes to their submitted online forms from January 15 to February 10 with a fee of Rs 50.

MPPSC will conduct the preliminary state services exam on April 11 in two shifts. Candidates will be informed about their exam centres 10 days before the exam via sms or email.

Likewise, they will be allowed to download the admit card from April 6 to 10 from the website.

Educational qualification: Graduates from any stream. Candidates who are awaiting the final result can also apply.

Application fee: Candidates belonging to the General Category will require to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Those belonging to SC/ST/OBC are required to pay Rs 250.

Candidates are advised to read the MPPSC State Service Exam 2020 notification here for full details

Candidates are advised to read the MPPSC State Forest Service Exam 2020 notification here for full details