National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2020 exam scores on its official website nta.ac.in. The exams were held on November 19, 21 and 26.

“To ensure accuracy of score, the keys of question papers were displayed in advance to invite challenges if any. The final Answer Keys on which the score is compiled has also been uploaded on NTA’s website: and https://csirnet.nta.nic.in and https://nta.ac.in,” an official notification released on Monday read.

“Instructions relating to issuance/obtaining Eligibility Certificate to qualified candidates will be notified separately later by CSIR on their website www.csirhrdg.res.in,” it added.

Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility ‘for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship/Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The exam determines the eligibility in subjects such as chemical sciences, earth, atmospheric, ocean and planetary sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences and physical sciences.

The exam is generally conducted twice in a year, in June and in December. The June 2020 exams had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown and the exam is being conducted in the month of November.

The exams were held in two shifts at 569 centres spread across 225 cities.

