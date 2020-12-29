Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday released the official notification of the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE) 2020 on its official website ssc.nic.in.

The registration for the same is open from today and will continue till January 31.

The Computer Based Test (Tier I) will be tentatively held from May 29 to June 7. The date of Tier II exam, which will be descriptive in nature, will be notified later.

The exam will be held for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ departments/organizations. The tentative vacancies for the examination are 6,506 (Group ‘B’ Gazetted-250, Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted-3,513, Group ‘C’-2,743).

The details of the posts according to the pay scale can be accessed on the official notification here.

“The Commission makes final allotment of posts on the basis of merit-cumpreferences of Posts given by the candidates and once a post is allotted, no change of posts will be made by the Commission due to non-fulfillment of any post specific requirements of physical/ medical/ educational standards, etc,” the notification read.

It added: “In other words, for example if a candidate has given higher preference for a post and is selected for that post; in that case, if he/ she fails to meet the medical/ physical/ educational standards, his/ her candidature will be rejected and he/ she will not be considered for other preferences.”

Candidates will require to submit an application fee of Rs 100 while filling the form online. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

“A candidate must indicate the Centre(s) in the online Application Form in which he/ she desires to take the examination,” the notification read.

The exam will be conducted in four tiers:

Tier-I: Computer Based Examination Tier-II: Computer Based Examination Tier-III: Pen and Paper Mode (Descriptive paper) Tier-IV: Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable).

Candidates are advised to read the SSC CGLE 2020 exam notification here for details such as eligibility criteria, educational qualification (depending on the posts)