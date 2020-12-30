National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the dates for vocational courses and Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) offline examinations on the official website – nios.ac.in.

The exams will be held from February 5 to 26.

The exams will be held on February 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26.

All the practical examinations will be conducted from January 20 to 31.

“For practical exams, the candidates at a centre will be grouped in required number of batches according to the capacity of the workshop/laboratory in consultation with the examiner’s concerned by the Coordinator of the AVI. The dates so fixed should be announced well in advanced by the Coordinator of the AVI. Candidates may confirm the dates from the Coordinator of the AVI concerned,” an official notification released on Tuesday read.

“The results of examinations is likely to be declared in 8 to 10 weeks after the last date of examination. Copy of the relevant portion of the result will be provided to the Accredited Vocational Institutions immediately after the declaration of results,” it added.

Here is the direct link to NIOS D.El.Ed, vocational course exam datesheet