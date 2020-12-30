Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Classes 10 and 12 compartmental results on its official website jacresults.com.

Candidates will require to enter their roll code and roll number to have access to the results.

Besides this, the board has also released the Madrassa Examination, Intermediate Vocational Examination and Madhyama (Sanskrit) Examination 2020 results on the website.

It must be noted here that candidates who had failed maximum of three subject in class 10th, 12th exam this year were allowed the opportunity to appear for the compartmental exams.

According to The Indian Express, several boards, including Bihar and Telangana state board, have cancelled the compartmental exams due to the pandemic.

How to check JAC Class 10, 12 compartmental results