Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conclude the registration process for July 2020 admissions to all the courses on Thursday.

Interested candidates can apply to BA, MA and diploma/PG diploma courses on the university’s official website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

This extension of the last date shall not apply to Certificate and Semester-based programmes, including MP, MPB, Post-Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM), Masters in Computer Applications (MCA), Bachelors in Computer Applications (BCA), Post-Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM), Diploma in Business Process. Outsourcing Finance & Accounting (DBPOFA), Post-Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM), Post-Graduate Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM), Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP), Post Graduate Diploma in Information Security (PGDIS), and all certificate and awareness programmes of six months duration or less.

Steps to Fill Online Application Form

Visit the IGNOU admission website Click on the tab ‘New Registration’ (for first time applicants) Fill in the registration form with necessary details Upload relevant documents Candidates will receive a mail on their registered email address to confirm the registration Login with the credentials and fill the online application form Pay the required fees and submit.

Meanwhile, IGNOU will also stop the process of accepting applications for the term-end examination (TEE) tomorrow. The examinations will be held in February 2021.

The university had also extended the deadline for semester-end project work and assignments.