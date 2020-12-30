The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has announced the result of the second round of BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, BHMS counselling. Candidates can check the results on the Committee’s website, aaccc.gov.in.

Candidates selected in the second round will have to report for admission between December 31 and January 9. The AYUSH counselling result contains all-India NEET rank, name of the allotted college, and other important information.

Here is the direct link to AYUSH Counselling Result 2020 Round 2.

As per the official notification, “Candidates whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject, are required to get an online generated relieving letter and get admitted on the changed category or changed quota seat from the allotted institution. Such candidates must get fresh online generated admission letter for the changed category or quota seat otherwise the allotted seat will be canceled due to non-admission.”

Steps to check AYUSH Counselling Round 2 Result:

Visit AACCC website, aaccc.gov.in Go to the UG counselling and click on ‘Final Result of Round 2’ under the download section Download the PDF and check result.

The AYUSH counselling committee will hold another round for counselling and registration for it will begin on January 13. Result of the third round of AYUSH counselling will be announced on January 20 and candidates will be allowed to report at allotted institutions from January 21 to January 30, 2021.