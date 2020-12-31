IBPS Clerk exam results 2020 will be declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday. All candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam for 2020 Clerk recruitment can check their results on the official website, ibps.in.

The preliminary exam was be conducted on December 5, December 12, and December 13. The main exam was scheduled for January 24 but was later postponed February 28. The selection process for Clerk recruitment will consist of two rounds of exams.

The notification for the 2020 IBPS Clerk recruitment was released on September 1 and the application process was conducted initially from September 2 to September 22 and another round of application process from October 23 to November 6. The total number of vacancies this year is 1,444 for 11 participating banks.

The preliminary exam tested candidates on English language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. The exam was of 100 marks and consisted of 100 questions and for 1-hour duration.