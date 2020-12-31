Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) has released the schedule for MoP-UP II round for MBBS/BDS courses for the academic year 2020-21. The detailed scheduled was released on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

This round is being held to fill seats that are vacant after the first MoP round.

The number of vacancies for this round will be published by 12 noon on Friday (January 1).

The selection list will be published after 8 pm on the same day.

The joining period for the second MoP UP round will be from January 2 to 7. The last date for filling the status retention form is January 7.

“In view of the extended cut-off date for admissions and the vacancies of MBBS/BDS course at Government/ Corporation/ Govt. Aided/ Private Unaided/ Minority Medical and Dental colleges after last date of joining for MoP UP-I round i.e. 25/12/2020, The Commissioner and Competent Authority, State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State has decided to conduct MoP UP - II Round for Government/ Corporation/ Govt. Aided/ Private Unaided/ Minority Medical and Dental colleges,” a notification read.

Here is the direct link to Maharashtra NEET 2020 MoP UP-II round schedule

“All the candidates who have joined to MBBS/BDS course, admitted by State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State, Mumbai and persuing the course should note that if he/she wishes to resign the course/cancel the admission, can resign/cancel on or before 07/01/2021,” it added.

The notification also read: “If a candidate is upgraded during any Mop UP Round from Private to Government college (For MBBS/BDS) then there will be no penalty clause applicable to him/her for resignation/cancellation of seat.”

The NEET UG 2020 MoP UP-I round selection list was released last week.

Maharashtra NEET UG counselling is conducted based on the NEET UG 2020 examination which was conducted on September 23 and the result for the exam was released on October 17. The top positions in the merit list were grabbed by Soyeb Aftab from Odisha and Akanksha Singh from Delhi with 720 marks each. The first selection list of Maharashtra NEET counselling 2020 was released on November 15.