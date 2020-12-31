The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has announced the Rajasthan Open Result 2020 today. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results on the official RSOS website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to Rajasthan Open Result 2020.

The RSOS Class 12 result was announced by state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra at 3 pm. RSOS practical examination was conducted from October 18 to November 21, 2020. The theory examination for class 12 was conducted from October 18 to November 21, 2020.

Steps to download Rajasthan RSOS class 12 result: