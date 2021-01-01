The Consortium of National Law Universities will begin the application process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 from today, January 1. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for CLAT 2021 at the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The application window will be available till March 31 and the exam will be held on May 9, from 3 PM to 5 PM, at test centres across the country.

CLAT is conducted for admission to five-year integrated LLB and LLM courses at participating institutions. A total of 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) consider CLAT score for admission to BA LLB, B Sc LLB, BBA LLB, B Com LLB, BSW LLB, and LLM programmes. NLUs offer 2,538 seats in the LLB course and 742 seats in the LLM course.

Eligibility

Students who have appeared for Class 12 final examinations in 2020 or will appear for the board examinations in 2021 are eligible to apply for the law entrance test. Candidates are required to score 45% marks or its equivalent grade in the qualifying examination. For SC and ST candidates, the required mark is 40%.

For LLM admission through CLAT 2021 PG, candidates are required to have an LLB degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade. A 5% relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates.

Information regarding the details of intake, reservation policies and the courses offered along with the fee structures of various participating National Law Universities is available in the Information Brochure which can be accessed from the official website of CLAT and also from the websites of the participating NLUs. The candidates are, therefore, advised to thoroughly go through the rules, policies and the fee structure of the participating NLUs before filling in the application form for UG courses.

Read General Instructions for CLAT 2021 here.

Read UG-CLAT 2021 Syllabus here.

Read PG-CLAT 2021 Syllabus here.

Application process

The candidates are first required to register themselves at the CLAT 2021 website by using personal mobile number and e-mail Id. Upon registration, an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number for validation. Once the mobile number is validated, candidates can login using the registered mobile number and the password provided at the time of registration.

Following registration, candidates need to fill the online application form and upload the necessary scanned documents and photograph. An online application fee of Rs 4,000 is applicable for open category candidates. For SC, ST, OBC and BPL candidates, the application fee is RS 3,500.

The candidate shall fill his/her preference order for all 22 NLUs after the CLAT 2021 results are declared. The candidates are requested to choose the program (UG/PG) and category correctly.