Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment under reserve list for Office Assistant, Officers Scale I, II, III on its official website ibps.in. Candidates who have appeared for IBPS RRB VIII exams can check their result online by logging in using their application ID and password.

IBPS had declared the scores of online main examination for recruitment of officers scale II and scale III on November 24. The main examination for officers scale II and III was held on October 18.

Steps to check IBPS RRB VIII exam result:

Visit IBPS website ibps.in Click on the link scrolling on the top that reads ‘IBPS CRP VIII office assistant result (provisional list)‘ Select the relevant exam and enter your registration number and password/ date of birth Check the result, download and take a printout.

Here’s the direct link for IBPS RRB Office Assistant result.

Here’s the direct link for IBPS RRB officers scale I result.

Here’s the direct link for IBPS RRB officer scale II result.

Here’s the direct link for IBPS RRB officer scale III result.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill Officer Scale I, II, and III and Office Assistant vacancies for 43 participating banks. The candidates will also have to carry all the relevant original documents for verification during the interview stage of the exam, details of which can be accessed in the notification.