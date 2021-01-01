The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the preliminary answer keys for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) 2020 held in December. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the Board’s website hobose.org.

The answer keys to all the seven subjects for which the exam was held is available on individual links on the website. The HPTET exam was held between December 12 to 15.

Candidates can raise objections against the released answer key by sending them along with the supporting documents at hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com by January 6.

Steps to download HPTET 2020 exam:

Visit HPBoSE website hobose.org Go to the ‘Notifications’ section Click on the answer key of the subjects to view them Download and take a printout.

Answer Key (Non-Medical) for HPTET Exam

Answer Key (Medical) for TET Exam

Answer Key (Punjabi) for TET Exam

Answer Key (D.El.Ed) for TET Exam

Answer Key (Arts) for TET Exam

Answer Key (LT) for TET Exam

Answer Key (Shastri) for TET Exam

HPBoSE organises the HPTET exam to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach at schools affiliated to the Himachal Pradesh government. There is no upper age limit to appear for the HPTET and the certificate will be valid for seven years after the date of issuance.

To pass HPTET, one needs to score the minimum marks of 60 per cent. A total of 44,317 candidates had applied for the exam of which 41,808 have paid fee, as per the official website.