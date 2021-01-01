The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) has released the admit cards for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2021 and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2021. The two entrance exams will be conducted on January 17 from 9 AM to 12 PM.

Candidates who’ve registered for the exams can download their CEED 2021 and UCEED 2021 admit card from the official websites ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. The candidate needs to login using the registered email ID and password.

Steps to download IIT CEED, UCEED 2021 admit card

Visit CEED 2021 and UCEED 2021 websites ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in Click on the ‘Admit Card Download’ link on the homepage Login with registered email ID and password Download the admit card and take a printout.

Here’s the direct link to download CEED 2021 admit card.

Here’s the direct link to download UCEED 2021 admit card.

Candidates should report at the exam centre at 7:00 AM on Sunday, January 17 along with a printout of the admit card. The candidate should also bring a valid photo identity proof (original) along with the admit card to the examination centre.

About CEED, UCEED exams 2021

CEED is a qualifying examination for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur and IIITDM Jabalpur, and to Ph.D programmes in Design at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIT Kanpur. The examination will consist of two parts, Part-A and Part-B. The CEED 2021 result and the scorecard will be released on March 8.

UCEED is a national level entrance exam for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. UCEED 2021 will be conducted by IIT Bombay, under the guidance of the UCEED-CEED Implementation Committee 2021. The result and scorecard will be published on March 10.

As per the IIT schedule, tentative answer keys of the two entrance exams will be released on January 21 and candidates can raise objections till January 24 (up to 5 pm). The final answer key will be then published on January 31.