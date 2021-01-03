The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP EAMCET provisional seat allotment result on its official website apeamcet.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the AP EAMCET 2020 counselling can check and download their results online at the website. This round is for those with ranks from 60,001 onwards.

Steps to check AP EAMCET 2020 allotment result:

Visit AP EAMCET website apeamcet.nic.in Click on the ‘College-wise Allotment Details’ link on the homepage Select the College and Stream and click on ‘Show allotments’ Download the allotment letter and take printout.

Here is the direct link to AP EAMCET 2020 provisional seat allotment result.

AP EAMCET 2020 is the entrance exam conducted for admissions to various professional courses on Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture provided in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The rank card for AP EAMCET was released on October 14.

The AP EAMCET 2020 results was announced on October 10. This year, around three lakh students took the AP EAMCET 2020 exams. In the engineering exam, 84.78% candidates qualified while 91.77% students qualified in the agriculture exam. AP EAMCET exam was held from September 17 to September 25.