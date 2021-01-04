Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card of written examination for the post of Forest Range Officers in the state Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department. The written exam will be held on January 17 (Sunday). Candidates can download their admit card using registration ID/mobile no and date of birth from BPSSC website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC had invited applications for 43 vacancies of Forest Range Officer in August last year.

The written exam will have two multiple-choice papers. The one-hour long Hindi paper will consist of 100 marks and the two-hour-long general knowledge paper will carry 300 marks.

The BPSSC recruitment process for Forest Range Officer will involve three phases — written exam, interview and physical test.

Here is the BPSSC Forect Range Officer recruitment advertisement.

Steps to download BPSSC Forest Range Officer exam admit card:

Visit BPSSC website bpssc.bih.nic.in Click on ‘Download admit card’ link for the forest range officer exam on the homepage Enter registration ID or registered mobile number, date of birth and security pin and submit Download admit card and take a printout.

Here is the direct link to download BPSSC Forest Range Officer exam admit card.