Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2020 mop-up round merit list on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. UGMAC 2020 offline mop-up counselling will start from January 5 at I.A.S. Bhawan, Near Patna Airport, Patna.

UGMAC ID of all candidates, who have duly submitted the online application form for UGMAC-2020 Mop-up Counselling and found eligible as per the NEET cutoff marks and are not admitted in any medical/dental colleges of India through either of the two previous counselling round are included merit-row wise in the mop-up counselling programme.

The mop-up round seat matrix is uploaded on the Board’s website. Candidates can also download their mop-up round rank card from the website or through the link here.

“During the counselling process, the vacancies will be updated every hour and as soon as the seats will be filled up completely, the counselling will be closed. In that case, the remaining candidates have to return back,” BCECEB said in its notice.

Here is BCECEB UGMAC 2020 counselling mop-up round merit list.

Here is the revised BCECEB UGMAC 2020 counselling mop-up round schedule.

Here is the list of eligible/ineligible candidates for UGMAC 2020 counselling mop-up round.

The mop-up round is meant to fill vacant seats in government and private-run medical and dental colleges of Bihar after admission on the basis of UGMAC-2020 online second round counselling.

Bihar NEET Counselling or UGMAC 2020 merit list was released on November 17. The rank card was also released on the website. Moreover, the seat matrix or seat distribution under state quota (Bihar) of different government and private medical/dental/B.V.Sc college was also released.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of medical, engineering and agricultural streams in the institutions of Bihar along with handling the admission process for various professional courses.