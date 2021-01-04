Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has determined that the board examinations for Class 10 (Matriculation) and Class 12 (Intermediate) will be held from March 9 to March 26 in strict compliance with Covid-19 protocols, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

The decision was made in a high-level meeting of the JAC on Monday. “The board examinations will be held in two shifts. The examination of matriculation will be taken in first shift, while the intermediate examination in second shift,” said Arvind Prasad Singh, JAC chairman.

A detailed schedule of the examinations will be drafted in a day or two, he added.

The filling up of forms for both the board exams began on January 2. The exams were extended by a month this year due to Covid-19. Usually, the board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 are conducted in February.

JAC has also revised the question pattern for the upcoming board examinations. The number of objective type questions would be higher this year than the previous years.

Jharkhand has permitted the reopening of schools for students of Class 10 and 12 from December 21.