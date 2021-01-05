The Aligarh Muslim University has announced the results for the 2020-21 entrance exams held for admissions to various AMU undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the results online at AMU’s official website amucontrollerexams.com.

The Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh-based University has declared the results for courses offered in faculties of agricultural sciences, medicine, management studies and research, engineering and technology, social sciences, senior secondary schools and a diploma in engineering.

Steps to access the AMU 2020 entrance exam result:

Visit AMU’s official website amucontrollerexams.com Click on the link ‘Results of admission tests 2020-21’ on the homepage Go through the faculty-wise results and click on the desired one Download the result PDF and take a printout.

The selected candidates will be notified about the counselling process soon. The candidates will be called for round 2 of the counselling process if there are vacant seats left in round one.