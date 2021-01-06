Haryana Staff Selection Committee (HSSC) on Tuesday will release today the admit card for MPHW (Female), Staff Nurse, Laboratory Attendant and Supervisor Female (Graduate) written examination which will be held on January 16 and 17. Candidates set to appear for the recruitment exam can download the admit card from the HSSC website hssc.gov.in.

“Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and follow the same directly,” HSSC has said in its exam notice.

HSSC first issued the recruitment notification in July 2019 to fill vacancies of 1,584 posts of Staff Nurse, 57 posts of Supervisor Female (Graduate), 28 posts of Laboratory Attendant and 565 posts of MPHW (Female).

While the exam for the post of MPHW (Female) and Staff Nurse will be conducted on January 16, those for the post of Laboratory Attendant and Supervisor Female (Graduate) will be held on January 17.

Here is the direct link to HSSC 2019 Staff Nurse and Laboratory Assistant exam details

The examination will comprise of 90 multiple choice questions of 90 minutes duration. Candidates will also require to attempt a separate question on the socio-economic criteria and experience of 10 marks.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for all required details. “No separate information will be sent to the candidates by the Commission through post,” HSSC said.