The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the notification for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 at its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The online application process will begin on January 11 and end on February 8, 12.00 AM. Any other mode of application will not be entertained.

The exam will be held on April 25, the official notice reads. There are two exams to be held for REET 2021. The candidates who clear paper 1 (Level 2) will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8 while the candidates who clear paper 2 (Level 1) will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5. Exam timing for paper 1 (Level 2) is from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and timing for paper 2 (Level 1) is from 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

The applicants can collect their exam admit card online from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, from April 14 onwards.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Candidates opting for only one exam will have to pay the fee of Rs 550 and those who are willing to opt for both, paper 1 and paper 2, will have to pay fee of Rs 750.