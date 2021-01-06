Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) will conduct certificate verification for candidates who have applied for 2,331 vacancies for Assistant Professors in Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education from January 20.

In a notice on its website trb.tn.nic.in, the Board said the certificate verification will start for four subjects — Education (Education) on January 20 and Biological Science (Education), History (Education) and Physical Science (Education) on January 22.

“The details of venue, time and the documents required to be submitted for Certificate Verification will be intimated to the candidates by way of e-mail/SMS to the registered e-mail and phone number which are submitted by the candidate at the time of online registration. No individual call letter will be sent through post,” TNTRB notice said.

Furthermore, candidates are informed that they have been called for certificate verification purely based on the details furnished by them at the time of online registration. Their eligibility will be decided only after certificate verification.

TNTRB has also released list of applicants along with the date, time and venue for the verification process.

Here are details of the candidate applied for Education (Education).

Here are details of the candidate applied for Biological Science (Education).

Here are details of the candidate applied for History (Education).

Here are details of the candidate applied for Physical Science (Education).

Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board had issued the recruitment notification for 2,331 vacancies for Assistant Professors for Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education in 2019. The vacancies are for 74 subjects and the subject-wise and category-wise breakdown of the vacancies can be accessed on the notification.