Department of Posts, India has released the Maharashtra Postal Circle admit card 2021 for Postman/Mail Guard exam on the official website doomah20.onlineaoolicationform.oro/MHPoST today. Registered candidates can download their admit card online through the portal.

The recruitment examination for the post of Postman/Mail Guard will be conducted by Maharashtra Post from January 12 to January 20.

In addition to the admit card, the applicant should bring at the examination centre, any one of the original valid photo-ID proof having the date of birth as orinted on the admit card.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Steps to download Postman/ Mail Guard admit card 2021:

Visit the official websitedpmah20.onlineapplicationform.org/MHPOST/ Click on the hyperlink that reads “Registered Candidate” Enter your registration number and date of birth Your admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout.

Direct recruitment notification for the posts of Postman/Mail Guard and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) has been released by the Office of Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle. Out of a total of 1,371 posts, 1,029 are for the post of Postman, 15 for Mail Guard, 32 for MTS (Administrative Offices), and 295 for MTS (Sub-Ordinate Office).