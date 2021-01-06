Bihar has released the online counselling schedule of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination 2020 (BCECE) at its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Only shortlisted eligible candidates can register online for the BCECE counselling 2020 at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

BCECE qualified candidates seeking admission to undergraduate courses in agriculture, pharmacy and health science in the state of Bihar can register online for the BCECE 2020 counselling process as per the BCECE 2020 counselling dates.

There will be two rounds of seat allotment. In order to register for BCECE 2020 counselling, candidates have to upload documents including Class 10 admit cards, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets, caste certificates (if applicable), income certificates, copy of Aadhar card, BCECE application form and provisional allotment order.

BCECE counselling 2020 important dates:

Starting date of online registration: January 8

Last date of online registration: January 14

First round of provisional seat allotment result date: January 21

Downloading of allotment order: January 21

Documents verification and admission: January 22 to January 26

Second round of provisional seat allotment result date: January 29

Downloading of allotment order: January 29

Documents verification and admission: January 30 to February 1

