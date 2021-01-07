Today, January 7, is the last day to apply for recruitment to 134 vacancies in various posts in the government-run Industrial Development Bank of India or IDBI Bank. Interested candidates can only apply online on the IDBI website idbibank.in.

The IDBI recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 134 provisional vacancies, out of which, 62 vacancies are for Manager (Grade B), 52 for AGM (Grade C), 11 for DGM (Grade D), and 9 for Assistant Manager (Grade A). A candidate can apply for only one post under this recruitment process. The application process had commenced on December 24.

All the details regarding the vacancies including educational and professional qualification are available in the recruitment advertisement.

Here is the IDBI Specialist Cadre Officers recruitment notice.

Steps to apply for IDBI Specialist Cadre Officers FY 2020-21 recruitment:

Visit the IDBI website idbibank.in Go to the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage and then click on ‘Current Openings’ Read the detailed advertisement for Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers FY 2020-21 carefully Then apply for the desired post by following the set of instructions Fill in personal details, upload all the required documents Pay the application fee Submit the form and print a saved copy for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for IDBI Specialist Cadre Officer recruitment.

Selection process

The selection process for Grades viz ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ will comprise of preliminary screening based on the eligibility criteria, candidate’s qualifications, suitability/experience, etc. submitted online. Only such candidates will be called for Group Discussion (GD) and/or Personal Interview (PI).

Selection will be on the basis of marks secured by the candidate in PI. The total marks allotted for PI is 100. The minimum qualifying marks for PI would be 50 for General Category and 45 for SC/ST/OBC/PWD category.

Candidates are advised to check IDBI’s website for all further announcements and details. Any revision/corrigenda will be hosted on the Bank’s authorized website only.