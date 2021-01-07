Consortium Of National Law Universities has postponed the CLAT 2021 examination due to clashes with the CBSE Board exam 2021 schedule. As per the latest schedule, CLAT 2021 exam will now take place on June 13 from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. Earlier, the entrance exam date was set at May 9 from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

“The Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on January 6, 2021, to consider rescheduling the date of the CLAT 2021 exam due to clashes with the CBSE Board examination schedule announced last week,” mentioned the notice issued by President, CNLU and Secretary-Treasurer.

The notice further reads, “The date for CLAT 2021 has been rescheduled to Sunday, the 13th June 2021 from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The UG and LL.M. exams shall be conducted on this date.”

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the Class 10 and 12 board exams for the academic year 2020-21 from May 4 and will conclude those by June 10. The result will be declared by July 15.

The online application process for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT started on January 1 and candidates can submit their applications till March 31 at the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT is conducted for admission to five-year integrated LLB and LLM courses at participating institutions. A total of 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) consider CLAT score for admission to BA LLB, B Sc LLB, BBA LLB, B Com LLB, BSW LLB, and LLM programmes. NLUs offer 2,538 seats in the LLB course and 742 seats in the LLM course.

Application process

The candidates are first required to register themselves at the CLAT 2021 website by using their personal mobile number and e-mail Id. Upon registration, an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number for validation. Once the mobile number is validated, candidates can login using the registered mobile number and the password provided at the time of registration.

Following registration, candidates need to fill the online application form and upload the necessary scanned documents and photograph. An online application fee of Rs 4,000 is applicable for open category candidates. For SC, ST, OBC and BPL candidates, the application fee is RS 3,500.

The candidate shall fill his/her preference order for all 22 NLUs after the CLAT 2021 results are declared. The candidates are requested to choose the program (UG/PG) and category correctly.