AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has released the result of round two of All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) counselling at aaccc.gov.in. Candidates can access the result online at AACCC website aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH PG 2021 counselling merit list has been released on the basis of AIAPGET score, choices filled by MBBS candidates, seats available in the selected colleges and reservation criteria. A total of 802 Ayurveda, 206 Homeopathy, 45 Siddha and 138 Unani seats have been allotted to qualifying candidates.

AIAPGET 2020 counselling has been conducted for admissions to all-India quota (AIQ) seats in government, private, deemed and central universities.

Here is the direct link to AIAPGET 2020 Ayurveda merit list.

Here is the direct link to AIAPGET 2020 Homeopathy merit list.

Here is the direct link to AIAPGET 2020 Ayurveda merit list.

Here is the direct link to AIAPGET 2020 Unani merit list.

Steps to check AYUSH PG 2021 counselling round 2 results:

Visit AACCC website aaccc.gov.in Check the course wise AYUSH PG counselling Round 2 result link available Search AYUSH 2020 rank.

AYUSH PG seat allotment

AACCC will soon release the AYUSH PG 2021 seat allotment letter on its website. Login using roll number and other details to access the letter and download a copy.

The selected candidates will have to report to their respective allotted institutes from January 9 to 19. They are advised to carry a copy of their rank card, allotment letter, identity proof and other AIAPGET related documents.