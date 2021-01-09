The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has issued the AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 round 2 schedule on its official website apeamcet.nic.in. The second round counselling process will commence from January 11 onwards for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses.

Candidates who have not paid the processing fee in the first round can pay online on the website from January 11 to 13. The processing fee of an amount of Rs 1,200 for OC/BC and Rs 600 for SC/ST is applicable.

Moreover, the candidates who have not get their certificates verified during the first phase must attend the certificate verification round in the second phase from any Help Line Center (mentioned in the APSCHE notice) and exercise options as per the schedule, said the official notification.

Here is the APSCHE AP EAMCET counselling 2020 round 2 notice.

Verification of Certificates

“On payment of the processing fee, Registration number and Login Id Number will be provided through SMS on the mobile number submitted at the time of filing the application to all such candidates whose certificate data has already been verified. For candidates whose certificate data is still incomplete, a message will be sent to attend the certificates verification sessions at HLC,” APSCHE said.

The verification of certificates (whose data is incomplete) at Help Line Centres will happen on January 11 and 12. These candidates have to attend certificate verification at nearest HLC and after the certificate verification they have to proceed for option entry.

The college option entry can be done from January 11 to 13. The round 2 seat allotment result will be placed on the website on January 16 after 6.00 PM.