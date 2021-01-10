The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the admit card for Class 10 board exams today, January 10 on its official website. Once released, candidates set to appear for the board exams will be able to download their Class 10 board exam 2021 admit card online atbiharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to the BSEB exam schedule, the Class 10 exam will be held from February 17 to 24, while the intermediate (Class 12 board) exams are scheduled from February 1 to 13.

The morning session will be held from 9.30 AM to 12.45 PM and the afternoon session will be held from 1.45 PM to 5.00 PM.

Download of BSEB Class 10 board exam admit card

In order to download the BSEB admit card, school principals need to click on the download ‘admit card’ link at the website and enter the registration number/roll number. The admit cards will appear on the screen for download.

The printout of the admit card will be signed and sealed by the school authorities after which it will be distributed among the students.