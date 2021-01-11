Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur has released the admit card for RUHS Pharmacy 2020 exam at the official website ruhsraj.org. Eligible candidates can download their admit card by using their login credentials.

The RUHS Pharmacy 2020 exam will be held on January 12 from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM for two courses.

Steps to download RUHS Pharmacy 2021 admit card:

Visit the official website ruhsraj.org. In the latest news section, click on ‘Admit Card for RUHS Entrance Exam for session 2020-2021’ Click on ‘click to download admit card’ Links to various admit cards will open Candidates can select their course, a page with a list of information booklet, syllabus and RUHS Pharmacy exam notifications will appear. Click next and login with your credentials. Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to download RUHS Pharmacy admit card.

Candidates are required to carry their admit card and identification proof (Adhar card/PAN card) to enter the examination hall.

There will be a total of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs). Each correct answer will score one mark and there is no negative marking. Selected candidates will be eligible for admission to B.Pharma and D.Pharma courses at the university.