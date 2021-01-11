Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has issued the list of shortlisted candidates for final medicals at INS Chilka for Navik (GD) on its website. Candidates can check the list of the shortlisted candidates at the Indian Coast Guard official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Indian Coast Guard has invited online applications to fill up 358 vacancies for Navik, Yantrik by January 19.

“Candidates whose initial or review/appeal medicals could not be completed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have been considered for the final medical at INS Chilka as per vacancy and standing in the merit,” the official notice reads.

Steps to check Indian Coast Guard Navik GD results 2021:

Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in On the homepage, in the news events section, click on the link that reads, “LIST OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR FINAL MEDICALS AT INS CHILKA FOR NAVIK(GD) 02/2020 BATCH (RENAMED AS 01/2021 BATCH)” The result will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to the list of shortlisted candidates.

The candidates are required to produce verification documents for final medicals at INS Chilka. The documents that need to be shown are e-admit card, call letter, passport size photographs, with blue background, original photograph (3.5 cms X 2.5 cms), with blue background, domicile certificate, class 10, 12 mark sheet and certificate, identity photo certificate and other important documents.

To know the complete list, read the official notice here.

The recruitment drive by the Indian Coast Guard is being conducted to fill 358 vacancies, out of which, 260 vacancies are for Navik (General Duty), 50 for Navik (Domestic Branch), 31 for Yantrik (Mechanical), 10 for Yantrik (Electronics), and 7 for Yantrik (Electrical).