The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has started the online application process for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021. Eligible candidates can register and fill the application form online at the RBSE website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The last day to apply for REET 2021 is February 8.

The REET 2021 exam will be held on April 25, the Board had earlier notified. There are two exams to be held for REET 2021. The candidates who clear Paper 1 (Level 2) will be eligible to teach Classes 6 to 8 while the candidates who clear Paper 2 (Level 1) will be eligible to teach Classes 1 to 5. Exam timing for Paper 1 is from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and the timing for Paper 2 is 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

The applicants can collect their exam admit card online from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, from April 14 onwards.

Here’s the direct link to the REET 2021 official notice.

Candidates opting for only one exam will have to pay the fee of Rs 550 and those who are willing to opt for both, paper 1 and paper 2, will have to pay a fee of Rs 750.

Steps to apply for Rajasthan REET 2021:

Visit RBSE website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Click on ‘REET-2021’ on the homepage Register first using personal details Use the registration credentials to continue and fill the REET 2021 application form Upload the required documents and pay the fees Submit the application form and print a copy for future reference.

Here is the sample application form for REET 2021.