Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Viva Voce test schedule for recruitment to the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer, Group-B under Fisheries and ARD Department, at its official website. Candidates can check the interview schedule available at OPSC official website opsc.gov.in.

“The Viva Voce test for AFO post will be conducted from January 18 to January 21, 2021, in the office of the Commission, 19, Dr. P.K Parija Road, Cuttack-753001,” reads the official notice available on the OPSC website.

Candidates can check their roll number/timing of interview and board details by downloading the Viva Voce test schedule 2021 from the official website.

Steps to download OPSC AFO Viva Voce test schedule 2021:

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in. In the ‘What’s New’ section, click on the link that reads, “Programme Notice of VV Test for Recruitment to the Posts of Assistant Fisheries Officer (Advt. No. 05 of 2019-20). You will get the PDF of the interview schedule.

A total of 103 candidates have been selected for the Viva Voce test, and the Commission has rejected four candidates on different grounds including absence during verification of original certificates/documents, and no required qualification as mentioned in the advertisement.

The candidates are advised to visit the official Odisha Public Service Commission website at opsc.gov.in for further details.