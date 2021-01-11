The National Testing Agency has released the admit card for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2021 at its official website aissee.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their respective hall tickets at aissee.nta.nic.in by providing their application form number, date of birth, and security pin.

The entrance examination will be held on February 7, 2021, for admission to classes 6 to 9 in 33 Sainik Schools across the nation, for the academic year 2021-2022. Earlier, the exam was slated to be held on January 10, 2021.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website aissee.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on ‘Download admit card-AISSEE 2021’. Key in your credentials and admit card will appear. Download and print for future reference.

Candidates are required to bring their admit card to the examination hall.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number 0120 6895 200 or write to NTA at aissee@nta.ac.in.

Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and other Training Academies for Officers.

The AISSEE exam will be an OMR-sheet-based exam (Pen and Paper) with a multiple choice question pattern. It will be a 150 minutes long test for class 6 admissions and 180 minutes long for class 9 admissions.

AISSEE will be held in 176 cities across 380 centers. A total of 1,33,515 candidates will appear for the examination. Of these, 98,944 candidates will appear for class 6 admissions and 34,571 candidates will appear for the class 9 entrance exam, reports the Indian Express.