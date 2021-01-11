The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has released the admit card for the Joint Admission Test for Masters or JAM 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the JAM 2021 exam can download their hall tickets online at joaps.iisc.ac.in. IISc Banglore will hold the JAM 2021 examination on February 14.

“A printout of the downloaded Admit Card must be brought to the Test Centre along with the original and valid photo identification... No candidate will be permitted to appear in JAM 2021 examination without a valid Admit Card, and a valid and original ID,” the exam authorities have said.

Steps to download IISc JAM 2021 admit card:

Visit the official website joaps.iisc.ac.in Login using Enrollment ID/Email ID, password and security pin Click on the link to download JAM 2021 admit card Take a printout.

About JAM 2021

The JAM 2021 is an online exam which will be held in two sessions. The session I will be for biotechnology, mathematical science, and physics while session two will be for chemistry, economics, geology, and mathematics.

All the seven test papers of JAM 2021 will be of entirely objective type, with three different patterns of questions, namely (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

The JAM 2021 result will be announced by March 20, as per the latest schedule.

The JAM score is considered for admission to various master’s programmes including MSc (two years), masters in economics (two years), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, M.Sc.-M.S. (Research)/ Ph. D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor Degree programmes at IITs (Bhilai, Bhubaneshwar, Bombay, Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and BHU Varanasi).