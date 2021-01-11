Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has issued new dates for state civil and engineering service preliminary exams 2020. Candidates can access the MPSC website mpsc.gov.in to check the schedule.

The MPSC State Service (Prelim) exam 2020 which was earlier scheduled to be held on October 11 last year will now be held on March 14. Similarly, MPSC State Engineering Service (prelim) exam 2020 will be held on March 27. MPSC Duyyam Seva Arajpatrit Group-B Sanyukt Purva Pariksha 2020 will be conducted on April 11.

The Prelim exams were postponed many times last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 2.5 lakh aspirants have applied for the MPSC 2020 examination.

Here is the MPSC notification on revised exam dates.

The MPSC conducts various recruitment examinations for Group A, B and C vacancies in the Maharashtra state administration.

The State Service Exam or the MPSC Rajyaseva Exam is conducted by the commission to recruit Group A and Group B officers in the various administrative branches of the Maharashtra state government. There are a total of 200 vacancies available.