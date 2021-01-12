Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 64th Combined Competitive Examination 2018 interview call letter for 637 candidates on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The interview round will take place from January 18 to 25.

Candidates will require to enter their roll number to download the call letter, reads the short notice released by BPSC.

Here is the direct link to download BPSC 64th Combined Competitive Exam 2020 interview letter.

The notification for the recruitment was released in August 2018. The recruitment examination was conducted for a total of 1,395 vacancies advertised in 2018.

The prelims exam was conducted in 808 examination centres throughout the state of Bihar on December 16, 2018.