The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the admit card for the Secondary and Senior Secondary one-day special exam as well as the compartment exams. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website bseh.org.in.

The special exam will be held on January 19 for both classes 10 and 12 from 12.00 PM to 3.00 PM.

According to an Indian Express report, a total of 26,060 candidates applied to appear for the special exam. Of these, 15,847 candidates will appear for the secondary exam and 10,213 for the senior secondary special exam.

The compartment exams are held for students who did not clear one or two papers, andstudents who are not happy with their marks and wish to improve their score can also take these exams.

Steps to download BSEH Class 10, 12 special exams 2021 admit card:

Visit BSEH website bseh.org.in Click on ‘Download admit card Secondary/Sr. Secondary Exam January 2021’ Enter Roll No or Registration No and other details and submit Admit card will appear on screen Download admit card and take printout.

Here is the direct link to download BSEH Class 10, 12 special exams 2021 admit card.