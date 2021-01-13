Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the schedule for the verification of original certificates of the candidates qualified for the post of Forest Range Officer, Forest Section Officer and Forest Beat Officer/Assistant Beat Officer in AP Forest Service.

The original certificates verification procedure will take place from January 18 to February 2, 2021.

A total of 456 candidates have been selected for the verification of original certificates. The candidates can check the list, date and download the same from APPSC official website.

Here’s the direct link to the schedule for the conduct of certificate verification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice released by APPSC.

The list of qualified candidates for verification of original certificates from the walking and medical tests held from December 10 to December 24, 2020, at Rajamahendravaram, for the posts of Forest Range Officers, Forest Section Officer and Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer in AP Forest Service is placed on Commission’s official website.

The above qualified candidates can download the check list, attestation forms and other relevant forms mentioned in memos from the APPSC website psc.ap.gov.in.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit APPSC official website at psc.ap.gov.in.