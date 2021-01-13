Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the AO screening test 2020 admit card for recruitment to the post of Agricultural Officer (AO). Registered candidates can download their respective admit cards from RPSC official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be held on January 19, 2021, from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM at Ajmer and Jaipur headquarters.

Here’s the direct like to download RPSC AO admit card 2020.

Steps to download RPSC AO admit card 2020:

Visit RPSC official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. On the new webpage, click on ‘Agri. Officer and ARO (Agri. Chemistry)‘. Now, click on ‘Get Admit Card’. Key in your application number, date of birth and security pin. Download and take a print of the admit card.

As per a notice released by RPSC, “Candidates must carry their admit card, one original photo ID proof and one photograph to the exam hall. Candidates should also follow COVID -19 guidelines at the centre.”

Candidates diagnosed with COVID-19 can also attend the examination at ‘district COVID-19 centre’ in Ajmer and Jaipur. They need to submit their COVID-19 test report and other documents to the Commission’s email ID examplanning.rpsc@rajasthan.gov.in and inform on the number 0145-2635255 via phone call on or before January 18, 2021, till 4.00 PM to avail of the facilities.