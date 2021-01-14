West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the list of candidates who have been recommended for recruitment to 118 posts of Industrial Development Officer in the state government. The vacancy was notified in 2019 in the West Bengal Directorate of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises under the state Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises and Textiles Department.

Candidates can check the merit list at the WBPSC website wbpsc.gov.in. The PDF file contains the Roll No. with category and marks obtained in the recruitment test.

“Candidates are hereby informed that no separate intimation letter will be sent in this regard,” WBPSC said in its notice.

Steps to download WBPSC Industrial Development Officer merit list:

Visit WBPSC website wbpsc.gov.in Click on ‘View All’ under the ‘What’s New’ section Click on the link ‘ROLL NUMBER OF THE CANDIDATES RECOMMENDED FOR RECTT. TO 118 (ONE HUNDRED EIGHTEEN) POST OF INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT OFFICER’ Download the PDF and check your roll number.

Here is the WBPSC Industrial Development Officer selected candidates list.