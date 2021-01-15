IBPS PO Prelims 2020 result announced at ibps.in
Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination will now be eligible to appear for the IBPS mains exam scheduled on February 4.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results of the IBPS PO prelim exam 2020. Candidates who appeared in the exams conducted for recruitment of Probationary Officers or Management Trainees can check their results online at the official website ibps.in till January 20.
Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam will now be eligible to appear for the IBPS mains exam which is scheduled to be conducted on February 4.
Here is the direct link to check IBPS PO prelim results 2020.
Steps to check IBPS PO prelim results 2020:
- Visit IBPS website ibps.in
- Click on the link ‘Result status of Online Preliminary Exam for CRP PO/MTs-X’ scrolling on the homepage
- Enter your Registration No/Roll No and date of birth to login
- IBPS PO prelim results 2020 will be displayed on the screen
- Download the results and take its print out for future use.