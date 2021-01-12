The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared CRP-RRB-IX Recruitment of Officer Scale I preliminary examination result on its official website.

Candidates who have attended the preliminary examination can check their results online at ibps.in. The result will be available till January 18, 2021. The institute conducted the preliminary online examination for 3800 vacancies on September 12 and 13, 2020.

However, IBPS conducted the preliminary exam the second time for the new applicants on January 2 and January 4, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to the IBPS RRB CRP IX Officer Scale I preliminary exam result 2020.

Steps to check IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelim exam result 2020:

Visit the official website ibps.in. Click on the link that reads, “CRP – RRB – IX - Recruitment of Officers Scale I results”. Key in your credentials and login. The IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 prelim result 2020 will be displayed. Download and take a print for future reference.

The first phase of application process was conducted from June 30 to July 21 for the positions of Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, II, and III. The preliminary examination for the position of Office Assistant and Officer Scale III was conducted in the months of September and October 2020.