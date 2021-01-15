The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2021 exam date. Interested candidates can check the official announcement on NBE official website at natboard.edu.in.

The examination will be held in computer-based mode on April 18, 2021, at multiple NEET PG exam centres across the nation. To appear for NEET PG 2021 exam, candidates must complete the internship on or before June 30, 2021, and also meet the other required eligibility criteria.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

“NBE reserves its right to amend/defer the date of examination due to any unforeseen exigency, in consultation with the NMC and MoHFW, Govt of India,” the official notice announcing NEET PG 2021 dates read.

NBE advises candidates to visit the official websites, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in, for information regarding the NEET PG Bulletin and NEET PG 2021 application.

NBE has not released any elaborated notification, however, as per the previous NEET PG examination pattern, candidates willing to appear for the test must have a recognised provisional or a permanent MBBS degree certificate issued by any recognised institute by the Medical Council of India (MCI). Candidates must also have a provisional or a permanent registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council. The NEET PG 2021 aspirant must have completed their compulsory one-year internship on or before June 30, 2021.

NEET PG exam will be conducted on April 18, via computer-based test (CBT) mode for a period of 3 hours and 30 minutes. The exam papers consist of a total of 300 MCQ questions.

For further updates/details, candidates are advised to visit NBE official website.