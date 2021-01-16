Today, January 16, is the last day to apply at Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for 1,700 vacancies in positions including Librarian, Junior Assistant, Junior Stenographer, Binder, Surveyor, Photographer and others. Eligible candidates interested in the JKSSB recruitment 2021 can visit the official website jkssb.nic.in and submit the application form online.

The online application process for the JKSSB recruitment 2021 began on January 5.

The Board has notified 1,246 vacancies in the state Finance Department, 144 in Transport, 137 in Election, 79 in Culture and 78 in Labour and Employment departments.

Candidates can submit their application form on this direct link.

Here is the JKSSB recruitment 2021 notice.

Steps to apply for JKSSB recruitment 2021:

Visit JKSSB website jkssb.nic.in Register clicking on ‘Candidate Registration’ link using mobile no and email ID Login using the credentials and go to ‘Latest Openings’ Click on ‘apply now’ against ‘Application Form for Appointment to the Post applied’ Fill the online application form, upload documents, and submit Pay the online application fee of Rs 350 Download the form and take a printout.

The JKSSB recruitment exams will consist of Objective Type and Multiple Choice questions only. The question paper will be set in the English language only. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The exam dates are yet to be notified.

Marks scored by candidates in the written test will be normalized if required, to determine final merit and cut-off marks, according to the recruitment notice.

Tentative answer keys will be placed on the official website in due course after the examination. Any statement regarding the response key received within the time limit set by the board will be examined and the board’s decision in this regard will be final. After that, no statement regarding the answer key shall be made.